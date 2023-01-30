Rookie Tari Eason Replicating College Role With Rockets: 'His Game At LSU Was Very Similar'

By replicating the role he had at LSU, Tari Eason is starting to find success with the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets rookie Tari Eason came into his own over the previous week.

The week began with his first career start against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 21. And seven days later, Eason led the Rockets to a 117-114 win over the Detroit Pistons. Embracing the suck best summarized the first half of Eason's rookie season, but the last seven days proved that he is starting to find his niche in Houston.

"His game at LSU was very similar to how he can play here, as far as being a role player, and that’s important," coach Stephen Silas said. "He gives us the same thing. Every game with offensive rebounding. It’s getting out in transition. It’s making a three here and there but second-chance opportunities at the rim. He’s very versatile."

Assistant coach John Lucas II accredited Houston's victory in Detroit due to the team's effort and hustle. And Eason was at the forefront of the Rockets' play.

Eason recorded his third career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He also had a great night on the defensive end with two blocks. Silas described Eason as a ball of energy during his first two career starts. And against the Pistons, Eason validated Silas' description.

"All I needed was time and opportunity just to showcase what I could do," Eason said. "You can go one of two ways. You can give up or you can keep fighting. Tonight showed that a lot of guys in here, including myself, are going to keep fighting."

Eason helped the Rockets go 2-3 over the last five games.

He averaged 12.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks with three starts. Eason played a career-high 30 minutes inside Little Caesars Arena Saturday night. And his play against the Pistons was the most valuable performance of his rookie campaign.

