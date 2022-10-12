Rockets Make Roster Changes One Week Before 2022-23 Campaign

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets announced Tuesday night roster changes ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The Rockets have claimed Darius Days off waivers from the Miami Heat, as well as the free agency signing of Trhae Mitchell.

Mitchell played a significant role in helping the Rio Grande Valley Vipers win the 2022 G League championship and was a member of the Rockets' summer league tournament in Las Vegas.

As a member of the San Antonio Spurs during the summer league tournament, Days averaged 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds.

With the acquisition of Days and Mitchell, the Rockets released a pair of players to create roster space. Houston waived forward Maurice Harkless and guard Theo Maledon, who the Rockets acquired in the eight-player deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During his lone week with the Rockets, assistant coach John Lucas II described Maledon as a "solid player" who can shoot the ball.

Amid the Rockets' 116-100 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, Maledon scored five points in seven minutes of play. Maledon is entering his third season in the league after averaging 8.8 points and 3.0 rebounds across 116 career games with the Thunder.

With the NBA one week away from the start of the regular season, teams will be required to cut their roster down from 20 to 15 players before Monday at 5 P.M. ET.

