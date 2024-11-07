Views From the Game: VanVleet, Rockets Defeat the San Antonio Spurs
The Houston Rockets aimed to tie their longest winning streak of this young season by securing a second consecutive victory as they hosted the San Antonio Spurs. Wednesday night’s game marks the third time this season that the Rockets have competed against the Spurs.
After the Rockets' win against the New York Knicks on Monday night, their record stands at 4-3 for the season. Earlier that day, both Tari Eason and Dillon Brooks were listed as questionable due to illness, but they were ultimately able to play.
The Spurs were without Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell as Sochan suffered a hand injury earlier in the week . Of course, the Spurs were still without head coach Greg Popovich who had a medical emergency prior to Saturday's game.
With Brooks able to play he led the Rockets defensive effort as he we able to take Victor Wembanyama completely out of the game. With Brooks locking down the defensive side Fred VanVleet took over on the offensive side of the court.
Up until the New York Knicks game Monday VanVleet had struggled to start the season. Coming into that game he was shooting under 30 percent from the field and a lot of people wondered if maybe some of his minutes should go to other players.
Since starting the season 8-39, VanVleet has shot 18-25 in the last two games. In Wednesday night's win, VanVleet shot 10-11 from the field, along with ten assists and seven rebounds. The Rockets never trailed and cruised to an easy 127-100 victory over the Spurs.
From the start of the season, Ime Udoka has expressed complete confidence that VanVleet would overcome his shooting slump.
Udoka has repeatedly said that VanVleet was getting good shots, but they just weren't going in and that he would turn it around. Udoka reiterated that sentiment after last night's game when the Rockets on SI asked him about the benefit of having a veteran like VanVleet on the team.
VanVleet is the one player on the team who Udoka will not bench because he has that much confidence in his game and leadership. Rockets on SI also asked VanVleet after the game about his mentality of not getting to high or too low during the season.
During the Rockets rebuild one of the biggest thing they were missing was veteran leadership. VanVleet has filled that void since signing with the Rockets in 2023 and has been the leader of the team since day one.
Players like Jalen Green discuss upcoming games, including how Fred VanVleet responded to a question about whether the upcoming matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder is a benchmark for the Rockets to gauge their performance against one of the best teams. Green also provided his thoughts on the same question.
VanVleet's influence on the team goes beyond the box score. You see and hear it during practices in the locker room and in the game. For the Rockets to achieve one of their main goals of making the playoffs they will continue to need VanVleet to lead the way.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.