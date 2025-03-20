Rockets Second Half Starts Fueling Win Streak
Orlando, Fla. — The Houston Rockets are the hottest team in the league, winning their eighth game in a row against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
In the win, the Rockets led by four points at halftime, but they were able to race out to a 16-point lead by the end of the third quarter.
Rockets forward Tari Eason explained why the team was so successful coming out of the second half.
"I just like our resilience. I think earlier in the year, we had some issues as far as getting out aggressive and well in the third quarter, but I think we have really picked that up, paid attention to detail, and just kind of focused on what we need to focus on," Eason said.
"Obviously, as I have said before, our motto is to stay desperate and that is all we have been doing. Last game it showed. We were struggling against a short-handed 76ers team, even they can come out there and sneak us. We just have to be out there and have the mentality to give our best effort every time we step on the floor.”
The Rockets were able to overcome a 25-point deficit against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in the third quarter alone, so they have shown a hunger coming out in second halves consistently.
The Rockets will hope to keep that going when they play the Miami Heat on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
