Rockets See Three Players With Double-Doubles in Win Over Clippers
The Houston Rockets blew past the LA Clippers last night, 125-104. Facing LA for the second time in a row, it was the same result, this time accentuated by Houston's offense.
The Rockets were playing elite defense against LA, but that's nothing new. Houston held the Clippers to 37.8% shooting from the field and 25.0% from deep. The Clippers' leading scorer was James Harden, but he had just 21 points.
On the flip side, the Rockets' offense stole the show. A team generally struggling on that end, Houston was incredibly efficient, shooting 48.4% from the field and 43.2% from deep. The Rockets dished out an impressive 31 total assists compared to the Clippers' 12.
Individually, the stars from the last night were Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. VanVleet got back into a rhythm despite his rough shooting slump to start the season, as the point guard had 18 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists.
Smith also finished with a double-double, putting up 28 points and 11 rebounds while tying his career-high in threes made with five. Smith had also been struggling to start the season but had a major bounce-back game. This helps his case to continue starting for the Rockets.
Sengun, despite shooting 3-for-9, had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He was facilitating along with VanVleet while making himself known in the paint as well.
This is a high point for Houston as the team has now won six of its last seven games, sitting at a 9-4 record. When the offense is clicking like it did last night, the Rockets are a scary team on both sides of the floor. There was good ball movement, and the team took the right shots as a result. Hopefully, they can keep it rolling as the season continues.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.