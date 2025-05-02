Rockets Should Face Motivated Warriors in Game 6
The Houston Rockets didn't get the best version of the Golden State Warriors in their Game 5 win at Toyota Center.
The Athletic insider Anthony Slater looks into what went wrong for the Warriors in Game 5.
"The Warriors’ third-teamers made it briefly interesting, slicing Houston’s lead down to 13, forcing Rockets coach Ime Udoka to insert his starters back into the game and even inciting a fourth-quarter skirmish. But the Rockets’ blowout result held, setting up a crucial Game 6. The only benefit to the Warriors during Wednesday night’s no-show was the low-stress minute totals for their main guys," Slater wrote.
"The Warriors gained control of this series on the defensive end, holding the Rockets below 30 points in 14 of the first 16 quarters and below 100 in two of the three wins. That flipped in Game 5. The Rockets scorched them for 40 first-quarter points, made their first 14 free throws (after what had been a previously terrible series from the line) and crossed the 100-point mark at the 2:54 mark of the third quarter.
"The Warriors didn’t bring the proper level of defensive focus and seemed content letting this series extend to a sixth game instead of trying to hunt a comeback against a desperate Rockets team."
Now, the Warriors will look to bounce back from that awful loss in hopes of finishing out the Rockets in the series at home. Tipoff for Game 6 is set for tonight at 8 p.m. CT from inside the Chase Center.