Houston Rockets Should Look to Add Playmakers Ahead of the Trade Deadline
Now halfway through the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Houston Rockets are in great position, sitting as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 27-13 record. Although things are looking great in the standings for Houston, there is definitely room for improvement, specifically in the offensive department.
The Rockets currently sit as a top three defensive team in the NBA, but are still below average in offensive production, a recipe that probably won't succeed come playoff time. A big reason for that is outside of veteran guard Fred VanVleet, there isn't another point guard on the roster that can control the pace of a game and run the offense.
With the trade deadline approaching soon, Houston needs to entertain the idea of bringing in another point guard to help bolster the second unit and become a primary playmaker when VanVleet is not on the floor.
General Manager Rafael Stone has emphasized that he would prefer to keep the Rockets' young core together, but the team is in desperate need of another playmaker for the offense as that issue has been highlighted in games that VanVleet has missed this season.
In Thursday night's matchup against the Sacramento Kings, Houston's offense looked somewhat unorganized despite it dropping 127 points. There was a lot more iso ball rather than the pick-and-roll, drive-and-kick offense you usually see from the Rockets.
That was, in large part, because VanVleet was not out there to control the pace and keep Houston grounded when it was struggling to hit shots.
A name the Rockets should keep their eye on is Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball. Ball would be a perfect fit for Houston. He has great passing vision, and is one of the better point guard defensive players in the league with his quick hands and unique size at the position.
Ball could also help the Rockets with their shooting struggles as he has shot around 36% from three throughout his career.
Houston should also inquire about names such as Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell and Utah Jazz's Collin Sexton as players that can address the vacant backup point guard position.
The Rockets are far from perfect. Despite that, they find themselves as one of the top teams in the NBA, but in order to truly take the next step into becoming real championship contenders, they must add another playmaker to help boost their offense and take some of the load off of VanVleet.
