Houston Rockets Shouldn’t Be in a Hurry Despite Talented Core
The upcoming season will be the first time the Rockets have had expectations since James Harden donned red.
Last year, not much was known about the roster as a whole, and Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks weren’t thought of as earth-shattering additions. But the team went on to nearly double its win percentage, improving by 19 wins to a solid record of 41-41.
Now, with the internal development of several top prospects — as well as the additions of rookie Reed Sheppard, and Steven Adams and Tari Eason back from injury — players, front office members and fans alike are expecting a postseason berth.
And while making the Play-In or Playoffs would certainly be a positive sign, missing out shouldn’t incite panic just yet.
The team’s “Core 7”, as they’ve been recently deemed, is made up of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard. All of which have been acquired in the last several NBA Drafts.
Somewhat lost in the expectations for the team are the fact it’s an extremely young squad as a whole. Its star player Sengun, is still just 22, as is his draft mate Green. Smith and Thompson are only 21, and Whitmore and the newly-added Sheppard are still just 20.
No matter the talent level of this group — which is indeed high — youth isn’t necessarily conducive to winning basketball games. Some players need several years to reach their ceiling, and there’s no guarantee the group meshes seamlessly from the get-go.
All this to say, there’s no timer on when the Rockets will arrive as truly competitive team. But fans should sleep well knowing the team has options should things not work out in the short-term.
