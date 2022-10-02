Skip to main content

Rockets Sign Bruno Fernando To Four-year Contract

Following an impressive training camp, the Houston Rockets have signed Bruno Fernando to a four-year deal.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have signed Bruno Fernando to a four-year, $10.9 million contract, as first reported by ESPN

The deal came 24 hours after the Rockets signed Fernando to a two-way contract following an impressive training camp outing in Lake Charles. The Rockets now have one player on a two-way deal in undrafted rookie Trevor Hudgins.

During the second half of the 2021-22 season, Fernando became an enforcer in the middle by averaging 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds on an average of 10.0 minutes per game. In the three games Fernando played 18 minutes or more, he averaged 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

He notched a team-best defensive net rating of 105.4, which led to the Rockets finishing the season ranked 21st in defense. Before Fernando's arrival, Houston had possessed the league's worst defense.

"It just proves that you have to stay ready in this league," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "He got an opportunity, and we all know what Bruno can do. I've been familiar with Bruno. He's an energy guy who hustles and does the dirty work. Every team needs a player like Bruno."

The Rockets acquired Fernando at the trade deadline in February. He was a part of the package that landed Houston Dennis Schroder from the Boston Celtics in exchange for Daniel Theis.

