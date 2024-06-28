Houston Rockets Sign Former Oregon Ducks Big Man N’Faly Dante
The Houston Rockets signed former Oregon Ducks big man N'Faly Dante, who went undrafted during the 2024 NBA Draft. Inside the Rockets confirmed Dante's signing — ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report.
Dante entered the draft as one of the most underrated players. As a two-time member of the All-Pac-12 First Team, Dante averaged a career-best 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 21 games.
The Ducks finished the 2023-24 season with a 24-12 record, as Dante was the team's leading rebounder and scorer. Over his final two seasons, the 6-foot-11 prospect averaged 15.0 points and 8.7 rebounds.
Dante will sign a two-way deal with the Rockets, which will result in him playing the bulk of his rookie year with Houston's G League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Reed Sheppard was the Rockets' lone pick during the 2024 NBA Draft. Houston landed the former Kentucky prospect with the No. 3 selection. After the first round, general manager Rafael Stone noted that Sheppard could also spend time with the Vipers.
"I love the G League," Stone said. "If it makes sense for him to play in the G League, then he is going to play in the G League. But if he beats players out and plays in the NBA, that's great too. The G League is so much better than college basketball. It's an important part of our developmental program for all of our players. I do not care where you are drafted."
