Houston Rockets Sign Jack McVeigh To Two-Way Deal
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report that the Houston Rockets added to their roster Tuesday afternoon with the acquisition of Jack McVeigh. McVeigh's deal with the Rockets will be a two-way contract, and the Australian professional basketball player will play most of the season with Houston's G League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
During the 2023-24 NBL season, McVeigh had a prominent campaign. He averaged 16.5 points on 52.5 percent shooting from the field and 5.4 rebounds for the JackJumpers. The 28-year-old forward also showcased the ability to stretch the floor with his 3-point shooting. He shot 36.4 percent from behind the arc while attempting 4.6 3-point field goals a game.
McVeigh currently plays alongside the Rockets big man Jock Landale as a member of the Australian national team. During Australia's 98-92 loss to Team USA, McVeigh played a vital role in a near comeback attempt. He finished with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field.
The Rockets will have a crowded frontcourt during the 2024-25 season. Alepren Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. will continue to start for Houston, while Steven Adam and Tari Eason's additions will add more depth to the roster.
McVeigh went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. By signing with the Rockets, Houston has given the former NBL Grand Final MVP a chance to play in the NBA.
