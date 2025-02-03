Rockets Slip in Power Rankings After Consecutive Losses
The Houston Rockets have lost back-to-back games for the first time in over a month, and that has put the team in rare territory.
The Rockets have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference and the NBA, but a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and blowout at home against the Brooklyn Nets have the team losing its hold on the No. 2 seed in the standings.
The Rockets are also falling in ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel's power rankings. The team now sits at No. 6 after being at No. 3 just a week ago.
"While a two-point win over the Celtics is certainly a resume booster for the Rockets, a 12-point loss on their home floor to the tanking Brooklyn Nets is not. It is worth mentioning that in Houston's two most recent losses, All-Star center Alperen Sengun sat out due to a left calf contusion. The good news is that this doesn't seem like a major injury, and he should be able to return to the floor for the team's upcoming road trip," Siegel writes.
"Outside of Sengun making his first All-Star appearance and Jalen Green playing like an All-Star, Amen Thompson has been the storyline for the Rockets lately. The second-year wing finished January averaging 18.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor. We are witnessing the emergence of a new star in Houston."
The only teams to rank ahead of the Rockets are the aforementioned Grizzlies, the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Rockets are back in action tonight as they face off against the Knicks at home before heading to the Barclays Center to get revenge on the Nets on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Rockets will then head to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday before heading back to Texas to take on the new-look Dallas Mavericks on Saturday and the Toronto Raptors at home before the Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday.
The Rockets are set to play the Knicks tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.