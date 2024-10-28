Rockets at Spurs: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs once again before heading to their next city.
The two teams met for the first time this season on Saturday night where the Spurs were able to pull out a three-point victory after leading by double digits for a good chunk of the game.
Tonight, the Rockets are looking for revenge and hope that they can build off of the momentum they had in the fourth quarter of their last game.
The Rockets will also benefit from the same amount of rest that the Spurs have, something they didn't get in the first meeting because it was the second half of a back-to-back after beating the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at Toyota Center.
Rockets vs. Spurs Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, October 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Spurs Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - knee, calf)
San Antonio Spurs
- SG Devin Vassell (OUT - foot)
- PG Tre Jones (OUT - ankle)
Rockets vs. Spurs Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
San Antonio Spurs
- PG Chris Paul
- SG Julian Champagnie
- SF Harrison Barnes
- PF Jeremy Sochan
- C Victor Wembanyama
