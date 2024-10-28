Inside The Rockets

Rockets at Spurs: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the San Antonio Spurs. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 26, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles past Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs once again before heading to their next city.

The two teams met for the first time this season on Saturday night where the Spurs were able to pull out a three-point victory after leading by double digits for a good chunk of the game.

Tonight, the Rockets are looking for revenge and hope that they can build off of the momentum they had in the fourth quarter of their last game.

The Rockets will also benefit from the same amount of rest that the Spurs have, something they didn't get in the first meeting because it was the second half of a back-to-back after beating the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Spurs Broadcast Information

Rockets vs. Spurs Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - knee, calf)

San Antonio Spurs

  • SG Devin Vassell (OUT - foot)
  • PG Tre Jones (OUT - ankle)

Rockets vs. Spurs Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

San Antonio Spurs

  • PG Chris Paul
  • SG Julian Champagnie
  • SF Harrison Barnes
  • PF Jeremy Sochan
  • C Victor Wembanyama

