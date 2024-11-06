Rockets' Stars Have Major Bounceback Game in Win vs. Knicks
The Houston Rockets outlasted the New York Knicks last night in a 109-97 win at home. Against one of the league's top teams, Houston looked good on both sides of the ball.
The offense was especially huge against New York. Toward the end of the second quarter, New York went from being down 15 points with 2:46 left to being down just five points at halftime.
However, in a second half dominated by defense, the Rockets had enough to come away with a comfortable win. Houston outscored New York 20-19 in the third quarter, and then 28-22 in the fourth.
The Rockets' stars were a big reason for the win. Alperen Sengun, who had been struggling to start the season, put up 25 points and 14 rebounds on 11-of-15 shooting. On the defensive side, he had an incredible four blocks.
Fred VanVleet is another Houston star who was struggling to start the season. Against the Knicks, he had a bounceback game, putting up 19 points, five assists, two steals, and one block on 8-of-14 shooting.
The Rockets were especially crucial in guarding Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson. He had 29 points but did so on 9-of-24 shooting. It came down to the Rockets getting more shots in the paint, outscoring the Knicks from within a few feet of the basket.
Houston's stars showing out in the win is a great sign. The team relied on depth when VanVleet and Sengun were underperforming, but they played great basketball and backed it up on both ends.
The Rockets, now 4-3, will try to make this a winning streak as they face the San Antonio Spurs for the third time tomorrow.
