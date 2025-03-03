Rockets Stay Steady in Power Rankings
The Houston Rockets are fighting for positioning in the Western Conference playoff picture as they compete with the other top teams.
Just 1.5 games separate the Rockets from the No. 2 seed, so every game is vital in the final weeks of the regular season.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann conducted his weekly power rankings where the Rockets clocked in at No. 9, which is where they also were a week ago.
"The Rockets are healthy again, though their latest starting lineup (with Fred VanVleet back from an 11-game absence) got off to a rough start against the Kings on Saturday," Schuhmann writes.
"VanVleet’s return put Jabari Smith Jr. back on the bench, with Amen Thompson remaining in the starting lineup. The Rockets were down 21-9 when they made their first sub on Saturday and the Thompson lineup has now been outscored by 8.4 points per 100 possessions, the third worst mark among 20 lineups that have played at least 200 minutes together.
"VanVleet’s absence hurt when it comes to the possession battle. The Rockets have averaged 3.0 fewer turnovers per 100 possessions than their opponents with VanVleet on the floor, but have averaged 2.3 more per 100 with him off the floor. They’ve still committed fewer total turnovers than their opponents for the season, but have had fewer in only three of their last 15 games."
The only teams ahead of the Rockets in the power rankings are the Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Rockets are back in action tonight against the Thunder at 7 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.