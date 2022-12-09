Rockets Coach Stephen Silas On Brittney Griner's Release: 'It's A Great Day'

Before taking on the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night, Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas shared his thoughts on Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas was one of many Americans who woke up to the news that Houston native and WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way back to U.S. soil.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday morning that Griner had been released from a Russian prison after nearly 10 months of captivity.

Griner was arrested in February due to having vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty in July.

"I can't even imagine the situation she was in for nine months," Silas said. "To wake up to hear that news was a bit emotional. But it's a great day for her and her family."

Silas said he believes that the support and public outcry since Griner's arrest helped with her release.

He was one of several prominent figures who participated in the Bring Brittney Home rally event at the Toyota Center in June.

Assistant coach John Lucas II and team president of basketball operations Gretchen Sheirr accompanied Silas at the event. Houston mayor Sylvester Turner was also in attendance.

"I think that support, and the groundswell and the speaking up for her, helped the government kind of move in that direction," Silas said. "There’s been so much support for her, especially in Houston."

Upon her return to the U.S., Griner's plane landed in San Antonio early Friday morning for a routine evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center. She was part of a one-for-one prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

