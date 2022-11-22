Skip to main content

Stephen Silas Practice Plans For Rockets Halted By Minor Injuries

Coach Stephen Silas had the best practice plan in place for the Houston Rockets until injuries derailed his intentions.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas waited nearly two weeks to hold the perfect practice only to have nagging injuries terminate his plans. 

"If everybody was available, it would have been great," Silas said. "Today, we did not have everybody, so it was just okay." 

The Rockets held their second practice inside the Toyota Center since returning from their recent four-game road trip. 

During Tuesday's practice, the Rockets were without Josh Christopher, Jalen Green, Eric Gordon and Alperen Sengun due to their individual soreness. Jae'Sean Tate, who has missed 10 consecutive games due to a right ankle injury, remained out of practice.  

Silas said holding the proper practice on the road was challenging due to the time restrictions the Rockets had when using the opposing team's venue. And while waiting for the team's return to Houston, Silas spent time working on a "great practice plan" in hopes of correcting the mistakes that have plagued the Rockets.

With a handful of guys out, Silas switched to a contingency plan that included two-on-two drills and enhancing their zone defense. Silas said he felt awful that so many players could not participate, but he felt practice was still a success.

"We were gone a long time," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "Even if you are not playing sports, traveling can still take a toll on you. It's good to be back home and regroup."

The Rockets did have Bruno Fernando participate during live practice as he continues to ramp up his recovery. Silas announced on Monday that Fernando (left patellar tendinosis) is coming along well and will be back to the lineup soon.

"It's good that we had today to build up, and we will build on it tomorrow," Silas said. "It gives us a chance to clean up our execution on both ends."

