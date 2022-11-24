Stephen Silas Admires Rockets Giving Spirit During Thanksgiving Events

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets held four events as part of the organization's Season of Giving for Thanksgiving, which concluded with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation and Kroger partnering together for a Turkey Distribution at Toyota Center Monday morning.

The meal included food items donated by the G-Unity Foundation, Kroger, and Spec’s. The Rockets also donated a pair of ticket vouchers to an upcoming home game.

Jackson was joined by Houston's hip-hop artist Trae Tha Truth, former Rockets guard Gerald Green and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

"One of my messages to the guys was how blessed are we to be out here for practice, and there are people lining up around the building just trying to get a free meal for Thanksgiving," coach Stephen Silas said. "The blessing that we have, we have to pass along."

Other community events the Rockets held featured Jalen Green and K.J. Martin, who provided gifts and groceries to families. While Jae'Sean Tate hosted a basketball clinic for children with autism and special needs from the Be A 9th Wonder Foundation.

Silas said it meant a lot to see several players give back to the community for Thanksgiving.

"I love that we have guys going to the organization saying, ‘I want to help,’ and ‘I want to do something,'" Silas said. "We have good guys. They’re young. But they have a sense of self and a sense of giving. They know what’s important."

"It’s really good to see young people do that because the perception of young people is ‘me, me, me and I, I, I.’ We have a bunch of people who are selfless and give to each other."

