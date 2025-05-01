Rockets Take Care of Business vs. Warriors
The Houston Rockets are still alive in their series against the Golden State Warriors thanks to a statement made in Game 5, beating their opponent by double digits.
The Athletic insider Kelly Iko laid out why the Rockets were able to pull out a win.
"The Rockets, who trailed 3-1 before Wednesday night, could have easily thrown in the towel against a veteran Warriors team. Instead, they buckled down, got back to the basics and dominated at both ends of the floor to earn a trip back to the Bay and give themselves a fighting chance in this series. The Rockets led by as many as 31 points in a game that was never truly threatened by the Warriors," Iko wrote.
"Hearing Fred VanVleet speak after a bitter Game 4 loss, it was evident he would assume responsibility from the onset. He led all players with 26 points and gave Houston the necessary cushion to see the game through. Three Rockets starters scored 24 or more points, lending to the equal-opportunity offensive approach that has gotten them thus far."
The Rockets have yet to face the hardest parts of their potential comeback. They still have to find a way to win Game 6 on the road, a place they haven't won in the playoffs yet. Then, a Game 7 against Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green is coming, and that will be another huge hurdle the Rockets will have to clear to make it to the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.