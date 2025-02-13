Rockets Take Texas Guard in Latest Mock Draft
The Houston Rockets are on pace to have a lottery pick once again in the 2025 NBA Draft.
With the Rockets holding the Phoenix Suns' first-round pick, the team could find itself taking another lottery-level talent, giving the team 11 first-round selections in the last five years.
ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo conducted a recent two-round mock draft that has the Rockets taking Texas Longhorns freshman guard Tre Johnson with the No. 11 overall pick.
"Johnson continues to score prolifically, but his efficiency struggles (31% from 3 in the SEC) and lackluster defense makes him an acquired choosing for some NBA teams, who have questions about his capacity for driving winning at the next level," Givony writes.
"The Longhorns' 4-7 conference record hasn't helped that narrative. Still, a relatively favorable schedule could give Texas and Johnson runway to build momentum in the regular season's final month. Wings who are 18, 6-6 and long-armed and have his scoring prowess are unique, especially with the confidence and late-game character Johnson has displayed. There won't be a shortage of suitors, especially if he can finish strong."
The Rockets don't have much bandwidth to add another lottery talent, but the team may be able to benefit from taking on a player like Johnson.
"Houston owns swap rights on this selection by way of Brooklyn, and with the Suns struggling, the Rockets could have an opportunity to add a significant prospect to a group that has successfully made the jump this season," Woo writes. "The Rockets have plenty of offensive talent, with Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jalen Green, but Johnson's excellent perimeter shooting and flashes of self-creation could still make him a worthwhile addition. Landing on a team with an established offensive hierarchy, such as Houston, might expedite him settling into the right role and adjusting his style of play."
Johnson is averaging 19.3 points per game so far this season for Texas, and if he continues along his current trajectory, he could be staying in the Lone Star State to join the Rockets if they are also there in the lottery.
