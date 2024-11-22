Rockets' Tari Eason is Putting Up League Leading Defensive Statistics
The Rockets defeated the Indiana Pacers with a score of 130-113 on Wednesday night, putting Houston back in the win column. The Rockets dominated the second half, securing their seventh victory in the last eight games. Alperen Sengun had a career-high 31 points and recorded his sixth double-double in the past seven games.
Jabari Smith continues to showcase his impressive skillset, scoring an efficient 23 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Tari Eason was the standout on the defensive end, who achieved a career-high six steals in just 23 minutes of play. Eason has been one of the top defensive players in the league throughout the entire season.
After last night's impressive performance with six steals, Eason is now tied for No. 2 in steals per game with an average of 2.2. Even more remarkable is that he is tied for second in total steals despite ranking No. 122 in total minutes played. Eason's ability to achieve such a high number of steals in just 23 minutes per game is a level of production rarely seen in the NBA.
As you can see in the below video his anticipation is what sets him apart from most players:
According to the Rockets, Eason is the first player to achieve that statistical line in 23 minutes or less; Victor Wembanyama accomplished it in 25 minutes last season. Eason also leads the league in defensive box score plus/minus, defensive rating, and steals per 100 possessions.
It is early in the season, but if they did hand out awards for the first month of the season Eason would be near the top of the list for Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year — that's how efficient Eason has been to start the season.
The Rockets are back in action Friday as they host the Portland Trailblazers in the first of two straight games against the Blazers.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.