Tari Eason Embraces Rookie Struggles With Rockets

Whether losing or his personal performance, Houston Rockets rookie Tari Eason has embraced the struggles of his rookie season.

The Houston Rockets have been in a rut since their Dec. 15 loss to the Miami Heat. They are riding an eight-game losing streak and have dropped 13 out of their last 14 games.

Constant losing can take a toll on young players who are used to winning. But for rookie Tari Eason, three words have helped him cope with the Rockets' current situation.

"Embracing that suck," Eason said. "That’s what one of the weight trainers told me. In times like this, when things are difficult, just embrace the things that you don’t want to do."

Eason has had an up-and-down rookie campaign on an individual level. The highlight of his season may have come during the Rockets' double-overtime victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 5.

With 44.7 seconds left in the third quarter, Eason stole a rebound from Tobias Harris and scored a layup that pushed the Rockets ahead 88-81. Midway through the fourth quarter, Eason's second-chance basket gave Houston a 99-93 lead with 7 minutes and 48 seconds left in regulation.

He finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds, three steals and a block. Eason was in the middle of a stretch where he played 16 or more minutes in six of the last seven games while demonstrating how he earned coach Stephen Silas' trust with his hustle and energy.

Over the previous 14 games, Eason's on-court production has mirrored Houston's struggles, but on an individual level.

"Whether that’s diving into film or being in the weight room more, just embrace the situation," Eason said. "So that when I come out of it, I’m going to come out a better man."

