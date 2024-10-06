Houston Rockets: Team Expectations for the 2024-25 Season
This season, the Rockets can prove to the league how good they can be in the future. Their young stars Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, and Reed Sheppard all have loads of potential.
Green is going into his fourth season needing to prove himself to his team, and coming off of the best season of his career. Sengun is their best young star, being an All-Star snub last year. Smith is ready to have the best season of his career, looking like he's put on some muscle this offseason. Eason is returning from injury and coming back healthy. Thompson is going into his sophomore season, showing flashes of the triple-double machine that he can be. Whitmore is a threat on offense, and he is only going to get better. Rookie Sheppard has had shooting comparisons to Steph Curry.
Veterans such as Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green, and Steven Adams should be more than helpful for this team's young core. Having these vets leading the young "Core 7" and teaching them, will only lead to more success for this roster.
The team's goal this season is to make the Playoffs. During media day, multiple players made it clear that as a team, they are focused on the playoffs. They are not focused on the play-in, they want to make it farther. This mentality is exactly what a young squad needs to be successful.
Last season, the Rockets ended with a 41-41 record. Due to the West being so tough, their record could go several ways. If the team plays at their most elite level, which was shown in March of 2024, winning 45-47 games could be possible.
