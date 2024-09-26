The Biggest Questions Ahead of Rockets Media Day
We’re just weeks away from the 2024-25 NBA preseason, where action will begin for all 30 NBA teams. Before that, the league will host its respective media days to air things out before diving into the season.
Houston is among the more interesting teams in the league, with a polarizing squad made up of free agent signees and top draft picks. Here are three of the biggest questions regarding the Rockets just a few days out from media day:
Who has Stood Out in the Offseason?
The Rockets are in a unique situation, boasting some strong win-now pieces, but most importantly its young “Core 7.”
In the last few months, players have undoubtedly worked around the Rockets training facility, as the offseason is a time for players to continuing developing and honing their skills. And there’s a chance players like Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Jabari Smith Jr. and more could have taken leaps. Fans will also want to know how rookie Reed Sheppard has fared in his first runs against true NBA contributors.
If one or more players have made the jump to stardom, the team will reap the rewards shortly.
Where is Houston at Regarding Contracts?
It’s no secret that two of then team’s most pivotal players — Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green — have yet to be extended. And despite the organization voicing its patience, there’s still questions about what the contracts will eventually look like, or if they’ll come at all.
Even if the news is “no update,” fans will want the happenings on where things stand with the 2021 draftees.
Can the Rockets Compete in the West?
Despite its youth, the team is still veteran-laden, with Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams and more set to play integral roles next season. Even more, head coach Ime Udoka and General Manager Rafael Stone have seen their fare share around the league.
Suffice it to say, many in the building will have a feel for if this team is ready. If the team is truly ready to compete in the Western Conference, you’ll likely hear just that on Monday. Otherwise, there will be talk about learning more about the roster and further developing the youngsters.
