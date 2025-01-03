Houston Rockets Third-Year Forward Sidelined 4-to-8 Weeks
The Houston Rockets have been one of the surprise teams in the NBA, after taking a step up last year the Rockets have made a leap to the no. 3 seed in the Western Conference - owning a 22-11 record.
On Friday, the Houston Rockets were on the wrong end of a Friday News Dump, announcing that third-year forward Jabari Smith Jr. will be sidelined four-to-eight weeks with a fractured left hand, which he suffered at Friday morning's shoot around ahead of the Rockets clash with the Boston Celtics.
Houston is without Amen Thompson due to a league suspension with Tari Eason (leg) doubtful and Jock Landale (knee) questionable for this game against Boston.
The Rockets will have to navigate a significant portion of the season without Smith Jr. in the midst of battle for playoff positioning in the Western Conference. Houston only has a 3.5 game lead over the no. 7 seed to avoid the play-in tournament and 2.5 games separate them from falling to no. 5, losing home court advantage.
In his third season, the no. 3 overall pick is averaging 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.4 stocks per game while shooting 43 percent from the floor, 35 percent from beyond the arc and 86 percent at the free throw line.
