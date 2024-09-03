Three Players the Rockets Could Still Sign for Upcoming Season
The Houston Rockets are an undoubtedly stronger team than they were a year ago, adding No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard in the 2024 NBA Draft, along with the inevitable internal development of players like Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and more.
Still, the roster can always get better.
Here are three free agents who could still make an impact for a surging Rockets roster:
Cedi Osman, Forward
Likely the best un-signed player at the moment, Osman has become a rotational mainstay for both the Spurs and Cavaliers in his career, most recent averaging 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists alongside Wembanyama.
The Rockets roster is certainly crowded, but there’s always room for lengthy forwards with do-it-all tendencies.
Dennis Smith Jr., Guard
Smith Jr. has seen a rollercoaster career since his fifth place finish in the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year race, but he undoubtedly still deserves to be on an NBA roster.
He’s a slightly undersized guard at 6-foot-2, but could still offer Houston spot minutes as a tenacious defender and rim-diver.
Markelle Fultz, Guard
Fultz followed a similar trajectory to Smith, falling from the good graces of a No. 1 pick to role player in a few years.
Still, he’s taken that job head on, just two years ago averaging 14.0 points and 5.7 assists for the Magic.
His success likely hinges on opportunity, but he could crack Houston’s rotation and find minutes as a dynamo guard option.
