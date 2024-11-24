Houston Rockets: Three Questions Going Forward
The Houston Rockets have had their best start to the season since 2019-2020. They currently sit at third place in the Western Conference with a 12-6 record.
Will this hot start continue? In order for Houston to achieve their hopes of making the playoffs, they need to continue winning. So far, their schedule has been pretty light. Their next six games are against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Most of these games should be tough matchups for Houston, with the 76ers being the most likely game to win. They could easily fall in the standings due to the strength of their upcoming opponents. Going forward into this competition, this will show who the Rockets truly are.
Fred VanVleet could have a suspension looming due to swearing and pointing at the refs last night. Can Houston win without him? The Rockets are 1-0 without VanVleet on the floor. Without him, their ball movement declines and they have no true ball handler on the floor to take charge of the game and pace at which they play. Amen Thompson will likely get the start if the veteran gets suspended, which is likely. Thompson has proven himself to be starter-worthy. He is averaging 11 points and almost seven rebounds off of the bench. The potential loss of the guard going into these next few games is a big deprivation for Houston.
Do the Rockets make a trade this season? It is unknown whether the Rockets will move assets this season. Ime Udoka is a win-now coach, and everyone knows that. Houston has been in the mix for some big names like Jimmy Butler and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it has been reported that they will not trade for the Bucks' superstar forward. Tari Eason and their second year forward, Thompson, were recently put on the untouchables list. Butler could be an interesting move for Houston due to his win-now presence, but a trade happening does not seem likely with the two players now not being able to be traded.
