Three Things the Rockets Need to Beat the Spurs
The Houston Rockets were hoping to get off to a fast start this season. With expectations as high as they have been in four seasons, the Rockets have to speed up, especially in the first ten games.
After three games, the Rockets have a record of 1-2 following a disappointing 109-106 loss to their I-10 rivals, the San Antonio Spurs. Fortunately, they won’t have to wait long for a chance at revenge, as they are set to face the Spurs again on tonight.
A few key areas stood out in the Rockets' only win this season. Last season, the team had considerable success when these three factors were in play, and they should secure another victory if they can replicate them tonight. Here are the three areas the Rockets must improve upon to defeat the Spurs this evening:
More Sengun Involvement
Before Saturday night, the last time Sengun faced off against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, he had a career night, leading the Rockets to a home victory. That wasn't the case Saturday, as Wembanyama dominated the matchup from start to finish.
So much so that Sengun only played 22 minutes, finishing with a season-low six points and five rebounds. On the other side Wembanyama finished with 29 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
Sengun is not expected to shut down Wembanyama on the defensive end; it's more about him making Wembanyama works to defend him. Landale is a good backup center, but he does not put as much pressure on opposing bigs as Sengun does when they are on offense. For the Rockets to win tonight, they will need Sengun to force Wembanyama to play defense throughout the game.
Better Rebounding
The Rockets need to improve their rebounding. In my earlier articles about the team, I mentioned that Houston was one of the best rebounding teams last season and have the potential to be the top rebounding team this season.
Unfortunately, the Rockets have been out-rebounded in two of the first three games. It's no coincidence that they lost both of those games, while their only win this season came when they won the rebounding battle.
The Rockets were out-rebounded 49-34 on Saturday night. While most teams typically win the rebounding battle, this is particularly crucial for Houston, who often struggle during lengthy offensive droughts.
A team like the Rockets, with such a small margin for error, losing by 15 rebounds makes it nearly impossible for them to win consistently. In their game against the Hornets, the Rockets held the lead when they dominated the boards in the first half. Similarly, when they outperformed the Grizzlies in the second half on the boards, they were able to pull away for an easy victory.
Limit Jeremy Sochan
Prior to Saturday night's game Jeremy Sochan let his feelings known when it comes to the Rockets.
It has been a long and exciting rivalry that dates back to the '60s. Recently, the rivalry has been dormant, with both teams in their rebuilding phase, but it seems now that Sochan's comment have heated it back up.
Sochan, at least for one game, backed up his comments with a great all-around game. His energy on offense and hustle on defense were one of the main factors in the Spurs' going up 22 points and eventually winning the game.
Sochan finished the game with 17 points and 12 rebounds, standing out as the Spurs' second-best player. The Rockets need to limit Sochan's impact, as he served as the emotional engine for the Spurs throughout the game. Whenever he made a play, it energized the team and the entire arena.
The Rockets look to get back on track Monday night in their rematch with the Spurs at the Frost Bank Center.
