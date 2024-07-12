Houston Rockets To Host Hurricane Beryl Relief Event at Toyota Center
The Houston Rockets announced Thursday afternoon that they will collaborate with community and local partners to host a drive-thru food and water distribution event outside of Toyota Center on Friday morning.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is in partnership with Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region, Pepsi, Reliant Energy, Second Servings of Houston, and Cotton Global Disaster Solutions.
The event will begin at 9 am, and distribution will focus on providing essential relief items for Houston residents affected by Hurricane Beryl. The Category 1 hurricane made landfall early Monday morning and has left millions without power and flood issues.
Volunteer staff from the Rockets, Toyota Center, and partners will distribute boxed lunches, water, fruit, snacks, and other hurricane relief items, including charging devices from Reliant Energy. Supplies will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees will line up at the intersection of Polk and La Branch Street.
President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr will appear alongside Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, along with several Rockets legends. In addition to the Rockets, the Houston Astros have partnered with NRG Park to provide residents with supplies.
Due to the hurricane, the Rockets re-scheduled their organized week of basketball affairs to celebrate Houston's 713 Day.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.