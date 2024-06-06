Houston Rockets To Lose Aaron Holiday in Free Agency?
Aaron Holiday will be one of several veteran guards who will be a free agent in July. He appeared in 78 games for the Houston Rockets during the 2023-24 season. His minutes could have been more consistent at times. However, each time coach Ime Udoka called upon his number, Holiday displayed his talents.
He averaged 6.6 points on 44.6 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from behind the arc. Holiday began the season as a vital reserve for the Rockets. Yet, the emergence of Amen Thompson made Holiday expendable.
Holiday will likely be seeking a more significant role ahead of his seventh season, which would result in him departing Houston in free agency. A probability that became more realistic after The Athletic's Kelly Iko expressed that he does not believe Holiday will return during a live broadcast on X.
Holiday began his career as a first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. As a former UCLA prospect, Holiday also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.
The 2019-20 season remains his best career year. With the Pacers, he averaged 9.5 points across 66 games with 33 starts and played a career-best 24.5 minutes.
His best game with the Rockets came amid Houston's nine-point victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 12. Holiday scored a season-high 22 points while shooting six of seven from behind the arc.
