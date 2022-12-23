Should Rockets Trade For Trae Young If Hawks Guard Wants Out Of Atlanta?

If Trae Young requests a trade from the Hawks, should the Houston Rockets go all out for the All-Star guard?

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are still in the early stages of their rebuild, but one current All-Star could expedite the process.

According to Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young could request a trade if the team fails to be competitive for the rest of this season.

The Hawks have fallen short of expectations through the first 32 games. They are currently eighth in the eastern conference with a 16-16 record following a 110-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night.

If the Hawks feel the relationship with their All-Star guard is unsalvageable, Atlanta would be seeking a hefty trade package of first-round picks and young players back in Young's exchange.

The Rockets are one of a handful of teams in the league who would be able to match the Hawks' asking price. Houston has four first-round picks within the next two drafts and could build a package around Jalen Green or Jabari Smith Jr.

Young is under contract through the 2026-27 season but has an early option after the 2025-26 campaign. Despite the talent, general manager Rafael Stone would have to consider whether or not giving up valuable assets for Young would be worth having the guard for potentially three short seasons.

But at 24 years old, Young would be a better option for the Rockets' future than reuniting with an aging James Harden.

Since entering the league in 2018, Young has established himself as one of the top players at his position. He has averaged 25.3 points on 44.0 percent shooting from the field and 35.5 percent from behind the arc.

