Evaluating the Rockets’ Big Fish Trade Options
The Houston Rockets are a unique team in the NBA, boasting a decent win-now core headlined by Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams, with a massive upcoming group headlined by Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason and more.
Houston has a huge arsenal at its disposal if it wanted to make a play for a “big fish” — or NBA star — on the trade market.
Let’s evaluate some of their options and fits with the team:
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
The 34-year-old Butler is swiftly heading towards a departure from Miami, who couldn’t quite get over the NBA Finals hump in his time there.
Despite his age, Butler is still very much in form, most recently averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. From a fit perspective, the forward is easily malleable as a two-way force at 6-foot-7. Among last year’s starters, he’d likely take over for Green, Brooks or Smith.
Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
Leonard hasn’t yet been mentioned as a bona fide future tradee, but his age, injury history and the Clippers’ fading from contention talks via Paul George’s exit say otherwise.
Leonard played his most games since the 2017-18 season last year: 68 games worth of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. But there’s still major questions around his availability as a whole.
When he’s on-court, there’s no question he’s one of the best players in basketball. At 6-foot-7, he’d fit a similar role to Butler at forward. He’d most likely oust Green to make a starting five of VanVleet, Brooks, himself, Smith and Sengun.
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
The Suns seem intent on keeping Durant around, much to the dismay of team’s wanting his talents. But things could always go South in-season, leading to trades. If that happens, Houston is likely the best-positioned organization, holding Phoenix’s future picks.
Durant, one of the top players of all time, is a seamless fit anywhere, averaging 27.1 points on 52% shooting in his last season. He’s aging, but still very much a top player in the league.
At 6-foot-11, Durant would undoubtedly fill Smith’s spot, hitting triples and defending lengthier forwards.
