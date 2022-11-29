Rockets Two-Game Win Streak Ends In Loss To Nuggets

The Houston Rockets fell to the Denver Nuggets following Nikola Jokic's third quarter eruption.

The Houston Rockets trailed the Denver Nuggets by one point following a 3-point basket made by Jabari Smith Jr. His shot came at the 7:51 mark of the third quarter when the Nuggets held an 81-80 lead over the Rockets.

At the time, Smith's basket appeared to have given the Rockets new life after a slow start to the period. But behind two-time league MVP winner Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets closed the quarter by outscoring the Rockets by 14 points to take a 106-91 lead into the final period.

Another quarter of dominance led to the Rockets falling to the Nuggets 129-113 Monday night inside Ball Arena. With the loss, the Rockets' two-game win streak came to an end while extending their losing skid to eight against the Nuggets.

Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with a game-high 32 points on 11-of-17 shooting, 12 rebounds and eight assists. He scored 16 points during the third quarter.

Alperen Sengun led the Rockets in scoring with 18 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Green had an inefficient shooting night from the field by connecting on just five of his 15 shot attempts. He finished the game with 17 points and seven assists.

Jamal Murray, who missed all of last season while recovering from his ACL tear, had his best career performance against the Rockets. He finished with 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field, 4-of-8 from behind the arc.

K.J. Martin added 15 points and half a dozen assists in 28 minutes.

After the loss, the Rockets will close their two-game mini-series on Wednesday during a rematch against the Nuggets. Tip-off is slated for 8 P.M. CT.

