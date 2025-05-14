Rockets Urged to Trade No. 10 Pick
The Houston Rockets have the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after the lottery knocked them down one peg in the projected order.
Now that the Rockets know they have the No. 10 pick instead of a top-four selection, the team has to decide what it will do with the asset.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey thinks the Rockets should trade the pick for a win-now asset.
"If the Blazers are ahead of schedule, the Houston Rockets absolutely blew past theirs in 2024-25," Bailey wrote.
"They finished second in the loaded Western Conference. Six of their top eight in total minutes played are under 25 years old. And it looks like they might already have at least two potential cornerstone-level talents in Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson.
"Adding this pick to a package that includes plenty of outgoing salary (they can get to almost $80 million with Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green alone) and more draft assets could make the Rockets realistic contenders for Kevin Durant and maybe even Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"And adding a bona fide star to just about whoever's left after the trade could have Houston on the title contenders' tier within the next couple years."
The Rockets could use the No. 10 pick and couple it with some assets to get a star, or they could trade it to a team looking for a prospect now and get a future pick to work with when the team is ready to make a big move.