Houston Rockets Veterans Labeled 'Top Trade Candidates'
The Houston Rockets are in a great position heading into NBA trade season. The team is in a comfortable playoff position at 15-7, currently second in the Western Conference with a mix of young talent and veteran leadership. The Rockets also have a comfortable amount of draft capital for the near future.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, NBA executives believe Houston is one of the best-positioned teams to make a blockbuster trade. Even though rumors of the Rockets being interested in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant have been shut down, executives are skeptical that the Rockets won't push for a big-name star in the near future.
Right now, Houston is expected to be quiet this winter in terms of trading assets. It was recently reported that forward Jae'Sean Tate is available for trade according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, but his role has diminished in recent seasons with the improved play from other rotation players.
Scotto listed Tate, along with veterans Steven Adams, Jeff Green, and Jock Landale as the top trade candidates in Houston. The players would likely be packaged to acquire a more reliable asset for the bench, with role players like Jonas Valanciunas and Lonzo Ball thrown into the mix.
"Reserves Steven Adams ($12.6 million), Jeff Green ($8 million), and Jae’Sean Tate ($7.57 million) are all on expiring contracts," Scotto wrote. "Jock Landale ($8 million) also has a non-guaranteed salary for next season. Each player can be a salary filler in trade talks."
"Given Houston’s hot start to the season, the Rockets have even more flexibility as they decide who will remain a part of their young core looking ahead."
