Views From the Game: Houston Rockets Defeat OKC Thunder
The Houston Rockets hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night in a showdown between the top two seeds in the Western Conference. The Rockets entered this matchup with a record of 14-6, marking their best start in the first 20 games since the 2019-2020 season.
The Rockets came into the game one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. Alperen Sengun's improvement has been a big reason for team's hot start. Prior to the game, Ime Udoka spoke about Sengun's improved defense.
Udoka also discussed his underrated shot-blocking ability. Sengun demonstrated improved defense against the Thunder throughout the game. In the third quarter, he showcased his enhanced shot-blocking skills with a weakside block, which led to a strong finish at the rim on the offensive end.
Sengun helped the Rockets limit the Thunder to just 20 points in the fourth quarter, allowing the Rockets to secure a 119-116 victory in front of a sell-out crowd at the Toyota Center.
The Rockets' victory can be attributed not only to Sengun's stellar all-around play but also to Fred VanVleet's outstanding performance, in which he scored a season-high 38 points. VanVleet connected on crucial shots throughout the game, showcasing his best performance of the season.
After the game I asked both Udoka and VanVleet about VanVleet's leadership, and how game in and game out he has to adjust what he does on the court. Here is what VanVleet told Rockets on SI:
Since coming to the Rockets, the complaint from fans was that VanVleet takes too many tough shots, and he needs to have better shot selection. In the above clip, VanVleet explains why sometimes his shot selection doesn't look pretty, but is necessary.
The Rockets have received precisely what they were hoping for when they signed VanVleet to a max contract last offseason. Another notable event from Sunday night's game was the crowd. For years, the attendance and energy at Rockets home games have left much to be desired.
However, last night was different. The Rockets fans were loud from the beginning of the game until the end. The game's last two minutes were probably the loudest the Toyota Center has been in a long time.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.