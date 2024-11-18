Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Bucks: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Milwaukee Bucks. Here's everything you need to know.

Jan 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) controls the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are playing their second game in as many nights as they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Rockets played in the Windy City last night against the Chicago Bulls, and now they will take the short trip up north to face their division rival Bucks.

The Bucks are 4-9 to start the season, which is a far cry from where they were a year ago. While Antetokounmpo has been exceptional, the team has struggled with injuries to Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard, and that has stunted their growth and ascent into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Rockets vs. Bucks Information

Rockets vs. Bucks Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PG Amen Thompson (QUESTIONABLE - quad)
  • C Steven Adams (OUT - knee)

Milwaukee Bucks

  • PG Damian Lillard (QUESTIONABLE - concussion)
  • SF Khris Middleton (OUT - wrist)
  • SG Ryan Rollins (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)

Rockets vs. Bucks Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Milwaukee Bucks

  • PG Delon Wright
  • SG Andre Jackson Jr.
  • SF Taurean Prince
  • PF Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • C Brook Lopez

