Rockets vs. Bucks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will attempt to end the Bucks' four-game win streak Sunday night inside the Toyota Center.

HOUSTON — After falling to the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night, the Houston Rockets (7-18) will attempt to bounce back against the streaking Milwaukee Bucks (19-6) Sunday evening.

Behind two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are entering the Toyota Center on a four-game winning streak. But coach Stephen Silas believes the Rockets are more equipped to compete against the Bucks when compared to their first meeting in October.

"At that point, we did not know what success looked like for our group — we were just trying to figure it out," Silas said. "Now, we have a good feel for the things we need to do on both ends of the floor for us to play well."

Houston has won four out of the previous eight games. Their most recent success is due to the improvements made to the team's late-game execution.

But Silas has emphasized the importance of enhancing the team's readiness, given that the Rockets have trailed by double-digits early in the first quarter in six of the last eight.

"When we were struggling with fourth-quarter execution, those experiences helped us move forward," Silas said. "Now, the experience of not getting off to good starts, we saw the results. We are a team that learns from experience. The more games that we play, the better we will get."

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Bucks Injury Report

Joe Ingles (left knee surgery): OUT

Wesley Mathews (health and safety protocols): OUT

Rockets vs. Bucks Projected Starters

Milwaukee Bucks

Guard: Jrue Holiday

Guard: Grayson Allen

Forward: Khris Middleton

Forward: Giannis Anteokoumpo

Center: Brook Lopez

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

