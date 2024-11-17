Houston Rockets to Take on Chicago Bulls
The Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls are set to face each other for the first time this season at the United Center. The Rockets will hit the road after a three-game homestand that saw them come out of it undefeated.
The Rockets are 9-4 and have won six of their last seven games, showing defensive prowess but also some major strides on offense. Houston has continuously seen production from not only the starters, but bench players such as Tari Eason and Amen Thompson.
As for the Bulls, they are heading in a different direction. Chicago has won just 2-5 in its last seven games are 5-8 on the season. Despite the losses, the team has three players averaging over 20 points per game: Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Coby White. The Bulls have some solid scorers, but the defense has marred them with a 116.2 rating.
Game Information
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Houston Rockets Injury Report
C N'Faly Dante (OUT - ankle)
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
PG Lonzo Ball (OUT - wrist)
Houston Rockets Projected Starters
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Chicago Bulls Projected Starters
- PG Josh Giddey
- SG Coby White
- SF Zach LaVine
- PF Patrick Williams
- C Nikola Vucevic
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.