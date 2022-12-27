Rockets vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will continue their three-game road trip Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics.

The Houston Rockets (10-23) will continue their three-game road trip Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics (24-10). The Rockets are entering TD Garden following a 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun scored a combined 85 points, but the team credited ball movement for their success inside the United Center. Houston finished the game with 28 assists in the win.

"We say it all the time, 'let's not go away from what is working,'" Green said. "Hopefully, after tonight, we have seen what works, which is moving the ball and playing aggressively, we can continue that into the next game and later on down the road."

The Celtics are coming off an impressive Christmas Day victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday afternoon. Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 41 points on 14-of-22 shooting, 3-of-17 from behind the arc in the win.

Rockets vs. Celtics Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Tuesday, Dec. 27 Time: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Eric Gordon (thumb): QUESTIONABLE

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Danilo Gallinari (ACL repair) OUT

Rockets vs. Celtics Projected Starters

Boston Celtics

Guard: Marcus Smart

Guard: Derrick White

Forward: Jaylen Brown

Forward: Jayson Tatum

Center: Al Horford

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: K.J. Martin

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

