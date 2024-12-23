Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Rockets take on LaMelo Ball and the Hornets today.

Derek Parker

Dec 3, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
On Sunday night, the Houston Rockets were able to narrowly outlast the Toronto Raptors, despite a slow start.

Defensive stalwart Dillon Brooks led the way with 27 points — hitting 13 of his 14 attempted free throws — in helping the team to a four-point win. Jalen Green trailed with 22 points, and Alperen Sengun added 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five stocks combined.

It was a gritty win over an energetic Toronto squad, and helped the Rockets maintain outright No. 3 in the Western Conference.

On Monday night, though, they’ll have their hands full with the second half of a back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets. The team has lost 12 of its last 13 contests, and is hardly making waves league wide at the moment, but any team presents a challenge in a back-to-back.

Here is how the injury report is shaping for both teams ahead of the contest:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Tari Eason — out: Left Lower leg injury management

Charlotte Hornets injuries:

Tre Mann — Out: Disc irritation

Brandon Miller — Out: Left ankle sprain

KJ Simpson — Out: G League

Nick Smith Jr. — Out: League 

Grant Williams — Out:

While Houston, for now, is without a strong contributor in Tari Eason, the Hornets certainly have had the worse injury luck with its young star in Brandon Miller out, as well as contributors in Tre Mann and Grant Williams.

The Rockets and Hornets tip off at 6 p.m. CT Monday night.

Derek Parker
