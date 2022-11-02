Rockets vs. Clippers: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
HOUSTON — The 1-6 Houston Rockets will make a brief home appearance Wednesday night for the second game of their home-and-home series against the 3-4 Los Angeles Clippers.
After a heartbreaking loss to the Clippers Monday night, the Rockets will try to end their four-game losing streak against Los Angeles, who will remain without the services of Kawhi Leonard due to stiffness in his right knee.
Paul George scored a game-high 35 points in the win over the Rockets inside the Crypto.com Arena.
K.J. Martin came off the bench and had the most impactful performance of his young career. He finished the game with a team-high 23 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Jalen Green has struggled since the Rockets' last home game on Oct. 24, where he scored 25 points in the home win over the Utah Jazz. Green finished the first contest against the Clippers with 13 points on 4-of-17 shooting. He has averaged 14.0 points on 25.4 percent shooting from the field over the previous four games.
Rockets vs. Clippers Broadcast Information
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2
- Time: 7 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio: 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report
- TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT
- Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT
- Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
Rockets vs. Clippers Projected Starters
Los Angeles Clippers
- Guard: Reggie Jackson
- Guard: Luke Kennard
- Forward: Paul George
- Forward: Marcus Morris Sr.
- Center: Ivica Zubac
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
