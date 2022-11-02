Rockets vs. Clippers: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The 1-6 Houston Rockets will make a brief home appearance Wednesday night for the second game of their home-and-home series against the 3-4 Los Angeles Clippers.

After a heartbreaking loss to the Clippers Monday night, the Rockets will try to end their four-game losing streak against Los Angeles, who will remain without the services of Kawhi Leonard due to stiffness in his right knee.

Paul George scored a game-high 35 points in the win over the Rockets inside the Crypto.com Arena.

K.J. Martin came off the bench and had the most impactful performance of his young career. He finished the game with a team-high 23 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Jalen Green has struggled since the Rockets' last home game on Oct. 24, where he scored 25 points in the home win over the Utah Jazz. Green finished the first contest against the Clippers with 13 points on 4-of-17 shooting. He has averaged 14.0 points on 25.4 percent shooting from the field over the previous four games.

Rockets vs. Clippers Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Wednesday, Nov. 2 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT

Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Rockets vs. Clippers Projected Starters

Los Angeles Clippers

Guard: Reggie Jackson

Guard: Luke Kennard

Forward: Paul George

Forward: Marcus Morris Sr.

Center: Ivica Zubac

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

