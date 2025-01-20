Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Rockets will face the Pistons in what’s becoming a rivalry.

Jan 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) is fouled by Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Tonight, the Houston Rockets will take on the Detroit Pistons in what’s quickly becoming a mini cross-conference rivalry.

With both teams kicking off their rebuilds with the No. 1 pick in Cade Cunningham and No. 2 pick in Jalen Green in the 2021 NBA Draft — both of which have history which each other across various leagues — the matchups have been hyped for some time.

Each have gotten their fair share of shots in over the years, but both teams are looking massively improved so far this season. The Rockets stand as a formidable No. 2 in the Western Conference, with the Pistons at 21-21 in the East, but one of the most improved teams on the season.

Here are the injury reports for both teams.

Houston Rockets injuries:

Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: left metacarpal fracture 

Amen Thompson — Questionable: Left calf tightness

Detroit Pistons injuries:

Jaden Ivey — Out: Left fibula frature

While this is the shortest injury report for the Rockets and their opponent in some time, the team still could be down a new starter in Amen Thompson, who’s picked up a questionable designation due to left calf tightness.

Both teams will be without key pieces from the 2022 in the No. 3 pick in Jabari Smith Jr. due to a hand fracture, and the No. 5 pick in Jaden Ivey, who was amidst a breakout season before his own fracture.

