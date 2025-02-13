Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report
On Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets finally breathed a sigh of relief, stacking another win to their resume with an all-out, team effort versus the Phoenix Suns.
After a previous six-game skid, they finally got back in the win column against a lowly Raptors team, but did so in less-than-perfect fashion: a shaky 94-87 win. Against the Suns, the team left no doubt, with all five starters finishing in double-digit scoring, and more specifically 17 points or more.
Tari Eason, now added to the starting lineup due to various injuries, led the way with 25 points. Hyper-scorer Jalen Green trailed with 22, both Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks added 18 apiece, and All-Star center Alperen Sengun had 17. Other notable stats included Thompson’s 11 assists, 10 rebounds and four stocks, as well as Sengun’s 13 boards.
With the recent skid, the Rockets fell from No. 2 in the West to No. 5, but with its two recent wins was able to climb back one spot. On Thursday, they’ll face off against the Golden State Warriors in the second night of a back-to-back, hoping to add more win to the resume before All-Star break. Having just lost to Dallas on Wednesday, they’ll too be looking for a win.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of Thursday’s bout:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Tari Eason — Out: left lower leg management
Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: left metacarpal fracture
Fred VanVleet — Out: right ankle sprain
Cody Zeller — Out: not with team
Golden State Warriors injuries:
Jonathan Kuminga — Out: right ankle sprain
The Rockets have numerous contributors out tonight, led by the forward duo of Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, as well as starting point guard Fred VanVleet.
Smith and VanVleet are officially out until All-Star break, but will be slated to make their return following the time off. Eason has been dealing with a lingering leg injury, so his sitting out the second night of a back-to-back makes sense, though it will hurt the team's chances as he's been highly impactful this season.
Despite playing last night, too, the Warriors only have forward Jonathan Kuminga listed, for now.
The Rockets are Warriors tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.