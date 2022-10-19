Skip to main content

Rockets vs. Hawks: Bruno Fernando Starts Over Alperen Sengun

Bruno Fernando starts in place of Alperen Sengun during the Houston Rockets season opener against the Hawks.

ATLANTA — Coach Stephen Silas significantly changed the Houston Rockets' projected starting lineup ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Ahead of the Rockets' season opener against the Atlanta Hawks, Silas started Bruno Fernando at center over second-year prospect Alperen Sengun. Sengun was the Rockets' projected starter at center following the deal that sent Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks.

Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. started alongside Fernando inside the State Farm Arena.  

During the second half of the 2021-22 season, Fernando became an enforcer in the middle by averaging 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds on an average of 10.0 minutes per game. In the three games Fernando played 18 minutes or more, he averaged 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

He notched a team-best defensive net rating of 105.4, which led to the Rockets finishing the season ranked 21st in defense. Before Fernando's arrival, Houston had possessed the league's worst defense.

"It just proves that you have to stay ready in this league," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "He got an opportunity, and we all know what Bruno can do. I've been familiar with Bruno. He's an energy guy who hustles and does the dirty work. Every team needs a player like Bruno."

The Rockets acquired Fernando at the trade deadline in February. He was a part of the package that landed Houston Dennis Schroder from the Boston Celtics in exchange for Daniel Theis.

 The Rockets signed Fernando to a four-year, $10.9 million contract on Oct. 2. 

