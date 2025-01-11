Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Hawks: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Atlanta Hawks. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and guard Aaron Holiday (0) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and guard Aaron Holiday (0) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets continue their road trip through the southeast part of the United States as they take on the Atlanta Hawks this afternoon at State Farm Arena.

The Rockets have won three straight games since losing to the defending champion Boston Celtics at home just over a week ago, and now they will look to keep the good vibes rolling as they face off against the Hawks.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Rockets vs. Hawks Information

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 11
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Hawks Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PF Tari Eason (DOUBTFUL - lower leg)
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)

Atlanta Hawks

  • SG Kobe Bufkin (OUT - shoulder)
  • SG Bogdan Bogdanovic (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
  • SF Jalen Johnson (OUT - shoulder)
  • PF Larry Nance Jr. (OUT - hand)
  • C Cody Zeller (OUT - personal reasons)
  • PG Trae Young (PROBABLE - Achilles)

Rockets vs. Hawks Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Atlanta Hawks

  • PG Trae Young
  • SG Dyson Daniels
  • SF Vit Krejci
  • PF Zaccharie Risacher
  • C Clint Capela

