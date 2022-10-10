Rockets vs. Heat Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, More

HOUSTON — The 2-0 Houston Rockets will continue their four-game preseason schedule Monday against the 2-1 Miami Heat. The interconference match inside the FTX Arena will mark the first road contest of the preseason for the Rockets.

Houston won their previous game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday in a 116-110 victory. Tari Eason led the way with 24 points off the bench, while Jalen Green added 23 in the win.

"I just want us to keep that same intensity," Jae'Sean Tate said. "Miami is a team that plays with that intensity, and we are gonna have to match that. This will be a great test for our rooks because this will be there first time playing on the road.

"Our mindset is to not lose a game this preseason and to keep it rolling into the regular season."

For the second game in a row, the Rockets will be without Eric Gordon due to leg stiffness. Houston will also be without rookie prospect Jabari Smith Jr., who is still recovering from a minor ankle injury.

The Rockets are hoping to have coach Stephen Silas back during their preseason battle against the Heat. Silas has spent the previous six days in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Rockets vs. Heat Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Oct. 10

Monday, Oct. 10 Time: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T Sports Southwest

AT&T Sports Southwest Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: n/a

Rockets Injury Report VS HEAT

Jabari Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain): OUT

Eric Gordon (rest): OUT

Stephen Silas (health and safety protocols): OUT

Rockets vs. Heat Projected Starters

Miami Heat

Guard: Kyle Lowry

Guard: Jimmy Bulter

Forward: P.J. Tucker

Forward: Max Strus

Center: Bam Adebayo

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: K.J. Martin

Forward: Jae'Sean Tate

Center: Bruno Fernando

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN