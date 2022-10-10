Skip to main content

Rockets vs. Heat Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, More

The Houston Rockets will play their first road game of the 2022 preseason in a match against the Miami Heat.

HOUSTON — The 2-0 Houston Rockets will continue their four-game preseason schedule Monday against the 2-1 Miami Heat. The interconference match inside the FTX Arena will mark the first road contest of the preseason for the Rockets. 

Houston won their previous game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday in a 116-110 victory. Tari Eason led the way with 24 points off the bench, while Jalen Green added 23 in the win. 

"I just want us to keep that same intensity," Jae'Sean Tate said. "Miami is a team that plays with that intensity, and we are gonna have to match that. This will be a great test for our rooks because this will be there first time playing on the road. 

"Our mindset is to not lose a game this preseason and to keep it rolling into the regular season."

For the second game in a row, the Rockets will be without Eric Gordon due to leg stiffness. Houston will also be without rookie prospect Jabari Smith Jr., who is still recovering from a minor ankle injury. 

The Rockets are hoping to have coach Stephen Silas back during their preseason battle against the Heat. Silas has spent the previous six days in the NBA's health and safety protocols. 

Rockets vs. Heat Broadcast Information

  • Date: Monday, Oct. 10
  • Time: 6:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: AT&T Sports Southwest
  • Radio: 790 AM
  • Live Stream: n/a

Rockets Injury Report VS HEAT

  • Jabari Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain): OUT
  • Eric Gordon (rest): OUT
  • Stephen Silas (health and safety protocols): OUT
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rockets vs. Heat Projected Starters

Miami Heat 

  • Guard: Kyle Lowry
  • Guard: Jimmy Bulter 
  • Forward: P.J. Tucker
  • Forward: Max Strus
  • Center: Bam Adebayo

Houston Rockets

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: K.J. Martin
  • Forward: Jae'Sean Tate
  • Center: Bruno Fernando

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

wcs-smiling-1
News

Rockets Announce Signing Of Veteran Big Man Willie Cauley-Stein

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19191865
News

Rockets vs. Raptors Preseason Notebook: Kenyon Martin Jr. Back In Good Graces?

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19191745
News

Jalen Green Leads Rockets To Preseason Victory vs. Raptors

By Coty M. Davis
KJ Martin
News

Raptors vs. Rockets Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, More

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_18027998
News

Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Ruled Out For Preseason Game vs. Raptors

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17457289
News

Derrick Favors, Theo Maledon Make Great First Impressions With Rockets

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_18005383
News

Rockets Aiming To Be NBA's Most Surprising Team Next Season

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19167395
News

Rockets Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr. Ruled Out For Preseason Game vs. Raptors

By Coty M. Davis