Rockets vs. Kings: NBA Cup Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Sacramento Kings. Here's everything you need to know.

Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) shoots against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are playing in their final NBA Cup group stage game against the Sacramento Kings tonight at the Golden 1 Center.

While the Rockets have already qualified for the knockout stage after beating the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves, tonight's result could determine whether the team hosts a quarterfinal game or heads out on the road.

The Kings come into the game with a 9-12 record, but have hit tough times more recently by losing six of the last seven games.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are looking to extend a three-game winning streak fueled by overtime wins on the road against the Wolves and Philadelphia 76ers and a huge victory at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Rockets vs. Kings Game Information

Rockets vs. Kings Injury Report

Houston Rockets

n/a

Sacramento Kings

  • PG Mason Jones (OUT - hamstring)
  • SG Kevin Huerter (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
  • PF Trey Lyles (OUT - calf)

Rockets vs. Kings Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Sacramento Kings

  • PG De'Aaron Fox
  • SG Keon Ellis
  • SF DeMar DeRozan
  • PF Keegan Murray
  • C Domantas Sabonis

