Rockets vs. Kings: NBA Cup Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are playing in their final NBA Cup group stage game against the Sacramento Kings tonight at the Golden 1 Center.
While the Rockets have already qualified for the knockout stage after beating the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves, tonight's result could determine whether the team hosts a quarterfinal game or heads out on the road.
The Kings come into the game with a 9-12 record, but have hit tough times more recently by losing six of the last seven games.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are looking to extend a three-game winning streak fueled by overtime wins on the road against the Wolves and Philadelphia 76ers and a huge victory at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Rockets vs. Kings Game Information
- Date: Tuesday, December 3
- Time: 9:00 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Kings Injury Report
Houston Rockets
n/a
Sacramento Kings
- PG Mason Jones (OUT - hamstring)
- SG Kevin Huerter (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
- PF Trey Lyles (OUT - calf)
Rockets vs. Kings Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Sacramento Kings
- PG De'Aaron Fox
- SG Keon Ellis
- SF DeMar DeRozan
- PF Keegan Murray
- C Domantas Sabonis
