Rockets vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

After a three-game road trip, the Houston Rockets will return to the Toyota Center for a New Year's Eve showdown against the Knicks.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will return to the Toyota Center for a New Year's Eve showdown against the New York Knicks Saturday night. The Rockets will attempt to end a five-game home losing streak after a 112-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 23.

Kevin Porter Jr. has been in a zone over the previous three games. He has averaged 25.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 48.0 percent from behind the arc. In addition to his scoring, Porter has averaged 9.0 assists and 2.0 turnovers.

"He has really done a great job of making plays," coach Stephen Silas said. "We are doing a better job of spacing the floor for him. But he is just taking what the defense is giving him.

"The more he plays the point guard position, the better he is going to get. I am proud of him."

Rockets vs. Knicks Broadcast Information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Saturday, Dec. 31 Time: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

R.J. Barrett (right index finger lacerated) OUT

Jalen Brunson (right groin soreness) QUESTIONABLE

Rockets vs. Knicks Projected Starters

New York Knicks

Guard: Immanuel Quickley

Guard: Quentin Grimes

Forward: Obi Toppin

Forward: Julius Randle

Center: Mitchell Robinson

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

