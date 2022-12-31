Rockets vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will return to the Toyota Center for a New Year's Eve showdown against the New York Knicks Saturday night. The Rockets will attempt to end a five-game home losing streak after a 112-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 23.
Kevin Porter Jr. has been in a zone over the previous three games. He has averaged 25.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 48.0 percent from behind the arc. In addition to his scoring, Porter has averaged 9.0 assists and 2.0 turnovers.
"He has really done a great job of making plays," coach Stephen Silas said. "We are doing a better job of spacing the floor for him. But he is just taking what the defense is giving him.
"The more he plays the point guard position, the better he is going to get. I am proud of him."
Rockets vs. Knicks Broadcast Information
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 31
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio: 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report
- Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
- R.J. Barrett (right index finger lacerated) OUT
- Jalen Brunson (right groin soreness) QUESTIONABLE
Rockets vs. Knicks Projected Starters
New York Knicks
- Guard: Immanuel Quickley
- Guard: Quentin Grimes
- Forward: Obi Toppin
- Forward: Julius Randle
- Center: Mitchell Robinson
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24
Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here
Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here
Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.
Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN