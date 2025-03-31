Rockets vs. Lakers: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are finishing their road trip as they travel to Tinseltown to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers are right on the Rockets' tail in the Western Conference standings, so this game is massive for both teams.
The Rockets have a slight cushion, but with only seven games left (two of which come on the road against the Lakers), these games hold a lot of weight.
Houston will get Tari Eason back tonight after he sat out of last night's game against the Phoenix Suns due to rest, so that will be a big boost for the team against Los Angeles.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's Rockets vs. Lakers game.
Rockets vs. Lakers Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, March 31
- Time: 9:00 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network
- Radio: SportsTalk 790
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Lakers Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
- C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - wrist)
Los Angeles Lakers
- PF Maxi Kleber (OUT - foot)
Rockets vs. Lakers Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Los Angeles Lakers
- PG Luka Doncic
- SG Austin Reaves
- SF LeBron James
- PF Rui Hachimura
- C Jaxson Hayes
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.