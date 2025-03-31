Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Lakers: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Los Angeles Lakers. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) makes a basket against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28).
The Houston Rockets are finishing their road trip as they travel to Tinseltown to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are right on the Rockets' tail in the Western Conference standings, so this game is massive for both teams.

The Rockets have a slight cushion, but with only seven games left (two of which come on the road against the Lakers), these games hold a lot of weight.

Houston will get Tari Eason back tonight after he sat out of last night's game against the Phoenix Suns due to rest, so that will be a big boost for the team against Los Angeles.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's Rockets vs. Lakers game.

Rockets vs. Lakers Broadcast Information

  • Date: Monday, March 31
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: Space City Home Network
  • Radio: SportsTalk 790
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass
  • Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Lakers Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
  • C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - wrist)

Los Angeles Lakers

  • PF Maxi Kleber (OUT - foot)

Rockets vs. Lakers Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Los Angeles Lakers

  • PG Luka Doncic
  • SG Austin Reaves
  • SF LeBron James
  • PF Rui Hachimura
  • C Jaxson Hayes

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

